LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you think you’re paying more at the grocery store – you’re not wrong. Wholesale prices are at a record high and some supplies are scarce. One woman said her grocery bill has been slowly climbing over the past few weeks. “The prices are just so high,” she said. She’s not alone. “Everything just seems to be a dollar to two dollars higher,” said shopper Kathleen Postal. “This creep has just happened and it’s very expensive.” “Prices are going up high,” said shopper Irwin Ginsburg. According to new figures released by the labor department, wholesale inflation jumped 8.3 percent from August of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO