Don Don Donki opens first-ever sushi restaurant this October
Yup, you've read that right – Japanese megastore Don Don Donki is opening its very own sushi restaurant! Located in Tsuen Wan's OP Mall, the Sen Sen Sushi restaurant seats up to 181 guests and will offer over 90 kinds of sushi that represent the best of the season. Highlights on the menu will include premium tuna sourced from all around the world, fresh salmon, as well as large Hokkaido scallops (available raw or roasted) – all of which will set you back a comfortable $12 per plate.www.timeout.com
