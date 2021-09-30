CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Don Don Donki opens first-ever sushi restaurant this October

By Jenny Leung
Time Out Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYup, you've read that right – Japanese megastore Don Don Donki is opening its very own sushi restaurant! Located in Tsuen Wan's OP Mall, the Sen Sen Sushi restaurant seats up to 181 guests and will offer over 90 kinds of sushi that represent the best of the season. Highlights on the menu will include premium tuna sourced from all around the world, fresh salmon, as well as large Hokkaido scallops (available raw or roasted) – all of which will set you back a comfortable $12 per plate.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
EatThis

This Burger Chain Serves the Best Quality Beef Patties, New Report Shows

When you set out to enjoy a juicy burger, it's usually the drippy, gooey cheeses, sauces, and condiments—aka all the extras—that make for an indulgent first impression. But what takes a burger from a mediocre fast-food item to a top-notch culinary achievement is the beef. And for the third year in a row, one fast-casual chain proved that its burgers are a cut above the rest in that department.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Best Mexican Restaurants Revealed

What's your favorite Mexican restaurant?Roberto Carlos Roman Don/Unsplash. Mexican food is king here in Tucson. Whether looking for a large, family restaurant, a hole-in-the-wall, a food truck, or someone selling treats out of their trunk, you can find it all here in Tucson. For outsiders and snowbirds that come to the Old Pueblo for the first time, it can be overwhelming, because each Mexican restaurant typically thrives in one particular style. Whether it’s seeking out the restaurant with the best fish tacos, the best flour tortillas, the best tortas, meat selection, and so on, the best Mexican restaurants are likely the most debatable food list in the city.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Sushi Rice#Tuna#Fish#Food Drink#Japanese
EatThis

This Popular Asian Fried Chicken Chain Is Opening 23 New Locations in 5 States

For years, it was known as a beloved late-night NYC spot where groups of friends would crowd in after a night at the bars. It's a favorite—fans of this restaurant know there's nothing else on the planet quite like the crunch of this hot, tender chicken, or the sweet-and-savory sauce it's coated in. But all that was just the beginning. With locations currently in over 20 states, this Korean fried chicken chain is now invading a new segment of the country. If you know, you know: If this chain is coming to a state near you, your taste buds may never be quite the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
On Milwaukee

7 spots for tasty tacos

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee!. It's National Taco Day. So it seems apropos to celebrate with a plate filled with delicious tacos. Whether you prefer traditional fillings or more out-of-the-box options, there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Detroit

Steve’s Soul Food Set to Re-Open, Closed for Almost Two Years

For almost four decades, Steven Radden has been cooking-up comfort meals in Metro-Detroit, but he says today’s kitchen climate is something he’s never seen before. “Food costs is sky-rocketing, but more so than that you can’t get the food,” Radden said. “Either you can get food, can’t get the containers...
DETROIT, MI
KTSA

Whataburger adds 4 limited time items to its menu

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You’re going to have some tough decisions to make the next time you roll up to the drive-thru at Whataburger. They’re adding some items to the menu. Two of them are returning favorites, the other two are new options. Coming back to the burger chain...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Only In Florida

This Hidden Library In Florida Also Doubles As A Delicious Brunch Joint

If you’re anything like us, then dining whilst being surrounded by hundreds of books is likely a dream come true. At The Library Restaurant in St. Petersburg, that dream could easily become a reality. Not only is The Library a place where you can sit down with your favorite novel and a cup of hot […] The post This Hidden Library In Florida Also Doubles As A Delicious Brunch Joint appeared first on Only In Your State.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Time Out Global

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants were just announced—these are the NYC picks!

For almost two decades, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants have been decided each year by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, a panel of over 1,000 “culinary experts” who, this edition, come from 28 regions all over the globe. After a pause in 2020 due to the pandemic, the consortium announced its top honors for 2021 at an event in Antwerp today, Tuesday, October 5.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy