On this day in 2013: Steve McClaren was appointed Derby manager

Thomas Frank believes Brentford are making the football world sit up and take notice after the Bees’ fine Premier League start continued with a dramatic victory at West HamYoane Wissa scored a stoppage-time winner to send Frank’s side up to seventh in the table with a 2-1 win at the London Stadium on Sunday.Brentford now boast three wins and 12 points from seven matches, with boss Frank revealing his delight at such a robust start to their debut Premier League campaign.“Outside of London, outside of west London, maybe no one in the world knows who we are,” said Frank.“So we...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO