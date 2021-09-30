CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this day in 2013: Steve McClaren was appointed Derby manager

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer England boss Steve McClaren swept in at Derby on this day in 2013 to replace Nigel Clough, arriving full of optimism and with the promise of attractive football. And the ex-Rams midfielder, who had overseen short stints at FC Twente (twice), Wolfsburg and Nottingham Forest as he looked to rebuild his reputation following the end of his ill-fated England reign in December 2007, began brightly at Pride Park.

