Chardon Rotary’s largest annual fundraiser, the Harvest Auction, returns this October after taking 2020 off due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the event’s 29th year. “It’s pretty much our only fundraiser,” said Rotary President Larry Gaspar, the city’s fire chief, who joined seven years ago. “It’s one of the greatest things I’ve ever done. We are one of the only civic groups in Chardon. The money that we raise — we do so much stuff with it. You name it, we are involved.” The Harvest Auction, which has raised more than $750,000 since it started, will be held Oct....

CHARDON, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO