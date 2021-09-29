CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Vest Outfits to Try for Every Fall Occasion

By Samantha Crompton
Cover picture for the articleIt’s always important to have versatile pieces in your closet to maximize your wardrobe. Vests are a great standalone piece, but also a go-to option to layer for warmth or style—we love a practical purchase. All kinds of vests, from wool blends to nylon puffers, have been all over the runways and streets as of late with no signs of slowing down. And we can see why: The piece can up the cool factor on any look, and the styling options are endless. You can stay inside the box with a classic blue jeans ensemble, or push the limits with an edgier, faux-leather vibe.

