The New York Red Bulls stole a point at home before upsetting New York City FC on the road last week, coming out on top of the first two matches of the Hudson River Derby. Despite NYCFC looking the stronger side through the season, lackluster performances have seen them slide down the table. The Red Bulls have a few gems shining through a shaky season and rebuild, but they were in need of momentum and confidence to make the playoffs.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO