CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Law supporting modesty scores points with me

By Pamela Lannom
thehinsdalean.com
 7 days ago

I still remember the first day I had to wear my poms uniform to high school my junior year. We had special briefs on under our skirts, but I was still very self-conscious about how short the skirt was - especially while taking off the sweatpants I wore to walk to school. By the time I was a senior, we had new uniforms with slightly longer skirts. And I had adjusted what some might have described as my overzealous modesty.

www.thehinsdalean.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cook County Record

Palatine H.S. teacher was fired for her Facebook posts, not defamation, says school board member, BLM activist

A current Palatine School Board member and one-time Black Lives Matter activist has pushed back on claims he unfairly accused a Palatine High School teacher of racism, leading to her termination, saying she shouldn’t be allowed to sue him, because he claims it was her own Facebook posts that ultimately led the school board to fire her.
PALATINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modesty#Track And Field#Paris#Race#House#Hijab#The Skinless Project
tucson.com

New Arizona poll: 51% oppose Texas abortion law, 39% support it

A new survey suggests that efforts to enact a Texas-style abortion law in Arizona would not be greeted warmly. The online poll conducted earlier this month found that 39% of Arizonans surveyed approve of the Texas “heartbeat act,’’ while 51% do not approve. That law makes it illegal to perform...
ARIZONA STATE
ktxs.com

The Heartbeat Law is being challenged by pro-choice supporters

ABILENE, Texas — The Texas Heartbeat Law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, and pro-choice advocates are fighting back to reverse it. Kamyon Conner, Executive Director of Texas Equal Fund said, "Abortion access has been under attack in Texas for a long time." Dr. Moyadei a board certified OBGYN said, "abortion is a blessing...a sacrifice...freedom."
ABILENE, TX
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Grant: 'We can’t keep taxing people out of Illinois'

State Rep. Amy Grant (R-Wheaton) has grown weary of the place that Illinois has become. “Illinois has been named the least tax-friendly state in the country for middle-class families,” Grant recently posted on Facebook. “Enough is enough. We can’t keep taxing people out of Illinois. Instead, we have to make our state a destination for growth.”
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Track & Field
101.9 KELO-FM

AARP: Most Iowans support tougher elder-abuse law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — There is strong public support in Iowa to enact a state law that criminalizes elder abuse, a topic also being discussed by law enforcement and state agencies. In an AARP survey this summer, 95% of Iowans said they want a law that clearly defines elder...
IOWA STATE
Colorado State University

Inflection Point offers needed community support for math classes

Three Colorado State University students, all of whom have taken classes in the Department of Mathematics, paid it forward over the summer by sitting on a council designed to help improve the student experience in CSU math classes. The students provided honest feedback and developed an actionable idea that would...
COLORADO STATE
thehinsdalean.com

Number of residents with positive COVID results drops last week

Eighteen Hinsdale residents have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. The DuPage County Health Department reported 16 new cases, and the Cook County Health Department reported two new cases. That brings the total number of reported cases in the village to 2,061, compared to 2,043 last week. Amita...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
thehinsdalean.com

D86 board: Grading plan misses mark

A new set of grading practices has opened the latest schism among Hinsdale High School District 86 Board members. At the Sept. 30 board meeting, district administrators reviewed the grading framework that, among other provisions, eliminates zeros from the grading scale. It also establishes that summative assessments used to gauge a student’s mastery of content, like unit tests and labs, account for at least 70 percent of a student’s grade, and formative preparation such as homework and class participation constitute no more than 30 percent.
HIGH SCHOOL
WNCT

Health care obligations for NC retirees before Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court weighed Monday whether the legislature’s decision 10 years ago to begin charging some retired state government workers and teachers a premium for health insurance violated an agreement the state made with these workers. The courts didn’t immediately rule following oral arguments in the case, which could affect […]
LAW
Colorado Newsline

Marching again for Roe

By Marilyn Lori Thirty years ago, I boarded a bus in Ann Arbor bound for Washington, D.C., to go to a massive protest in favor of a woman’s right to choose the fate of her reproductive life. A group of us drove through the night to march in support of the notion that a woman’s […] The post Marching again for Roe appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PROTESTS
CBS Austin

The Heartbeat Law is being challenged by pro-choice supporters

ABILENE, Texas — The Texas Heartbeat Law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, and pro-choice advocates are fighting back to reverse it. Kamyon Conner, Executive Director of Texas Equal Fund said, "Abortion access has been under attack in Texas for a long time." Dr. Moyadei a board certified OBGYN said, "abortion is a blessing...a sacrifice...freedom."
ABILENE, TX
kelo.com

AARP: Most Iowans support tougher elder-abuse law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — There is strong public support in Iowa to enact a state law that criminalizes elder abuse, a topic also being discussed by law enforcement and state agencies. In an AARP survey this summer, 95% of Iowans said they want a law that clearly defines elder...
IOWA STATE
ktwb.com

AARP: Most Iowans support tougher elder-abuse law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — There is strong public support in Iowa to enact a state law that criminalizes elder abuse, a topic also being discussed by law enforcement and state agencies. In an AARP survey this summer, 95% of Iowans said they want a law that clearly defines elder...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy