Canines at KLM might be fenced in
Hinsdale’s Katherine Legge Memorial Park may soon become home to the village’s first dedicated dog park. At a special parks and recreation commission meeting Sept. 14, commissioners heard a plan to create a 3.35-acre fenced area in the southwest corner of KLM for dogs and their owners. Users would need to register to enter the gated space, but the facility would be available during park hours instead of just the limited morning and evening hours off-leash dogs are currently allowed in the park, village officials said.www.thehinsdalean.com
Comments / 0