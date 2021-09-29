CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Canines at KLM might be fenced in

By Ken Knutson
 7 days ago

Hinsdale’s Katherine Legge Memorial Park may soon become home to the village’s first dedicated dog park. At a special parks and recreation commission meeting Sept. 14, commissioners heard a plan to create a 3.35-acre fenced area in the southwest corner of KLM for dogs and their owners. Users would need to register to enter the gated space, but the facility would be available during park hours instead of just the limited morning and evening hours off-leash dogs are currently allowed in the park, village officials said.

Open house aims to entertain and educate

Capt. Andrew Ziemer of the Hinsdale Fire Department said calls regularly come in to report concerning but confusing sounds. “We get service calls all the time when something’s beeping,” he said. “‘What does that beep mean?’ ”. Visitors to the Hinsdale Fire and Police Open House this Saturday, Oct. 9,...
Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
Fence-in park bathrooms

Just an idea to prevent further vandalism and destruction of the county owned restrooms at the county Lecanto park. It must be very expensive to repair each time vandalism has occurred. I would say to the commissioners to have the installation of security cameras, but chances are they would be destroyed, so my recommendation is to have instead a 9-foot tall fence around the restroom building, only with a door, and lock it every night and open it every morning.
'Team Shelter' seeks canine care

HOPE – Hope Academy of Public Service “Team Shelter” is lending a paw to ensure adequate food supplies for dogs at the City of Hope Animal Shelter. Five seventh and eighth grade students in the EAST program at HAPS have issued a call both to their peers and the community for donations of dog food for the animal shelter through Oct. 20.
Program on electric fencing

The Schulenburg Young Farmers held their monthly meeting on Sept. 28. Benedict Kallus (left), program chairman, introduced Milton Urban (right) of Gallagher Electric Fencing. Urban gave an informative program on temporary, offset and permanent electric fencing. The next monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Schulenburg Expo Center.
Readers' letters

In this week's Opinion section, readers weigh in on rent increases and tolling proposals on I-205 Rent increases will compound housing problem I was dismayed to read that the Oregon Department of Administrative Services approved rent increases as much as 9.9% for 2022. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Oregon is the 11th most expensive state to secure housing in. It would take $21 an hour to afford housing here for a single person with no children (without the impending rent increase) and yet minimum wage in Oregon is $12-$14 per hour, depending on what county you...
How to Install a Chainlink Fence

Chainlink fencing was first invented in the UK in 1844. They’re a great way to keep your property secure without spoiling your view. On top of this, the galvanized steel wire used in chainlinks will stand the test of time. Because of this, chainlink fences have been popular in America...
The Best Fencing Materials for Commercial Buildings

When you first sat down and said, “I’m going to run my own company.”, hashing out the finer details of your fencing materials was probably nowhere near your business plan. With a residential fence, your concerns likely revolve around discouraging nosy neighbors and keeping Fido in the backyard. But with...
Featured Podcast: Insights On The Flying Blue Air France-KLM Loyalty Program

Flying Blue is the frequent flyer program for Air France-KLM and has around 18 million members around the world. In our featured podcast, Paula Thomas of Let’s Talk Loyalty chats with Gerben Sikkema, Director of Partnerships at Air France-KLM, about some of the benefits of the program and the interesting position of being associated with two premium airline brands.
Paying respect to the United States' canine veterans

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — While running through his backyard and chasing a ball, Iiken may look like a normal, playful dog. But there is more to the black Labrador Retriever than his playful demeanor. Iiken is a veteran. A military dog who has served his country with distinction. “He saved...
KLM plans return of Las Vegas-to-Amsterdam service in December

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is planning to resume service from Las Vegas to Amsterdam later this year. The airliner announced that due to the recent easing of travel restrictions, it would start operating flights between the Netherlands and Las Vegas and Miami on Dec. 6. "Restoring...
KLM schedules US expansion

The airline will fly to 11 destinations in the US this winter—the same number as before the pandemic. Two more points in the US will return to KLM’s network in December after Washington announced plans to ease restrictions for vaccinated travelers from Europe and the UK. The Dutch government has...
KLM to restore further US network routes

With the upcoming easing of travel restrictions to the USA and the Dutch Governments adjusting its quarantine regulations for vaccinated travellers from the USA, KLM is reinstating and adding additional flights to Miami and Las Vegas. The easing of restrictions prompted KLM’s decision to resume service to Las Vegas and...
Canine carnival at farmers market

Dog owners are invited to bring their furry friends to the annual Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmer’s & Artisans’ Market on Saturday morning. There will be free activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Plus, you can learn about local animal welfare charities and services for your pets.
KLM Flight Academy Signs Order For 14 Bye eFlyers

KLM Flight Academy, based at Groningen Airport Elde in the Netherlands, has placed an order with Bye Aerospace for 14 all-electric eFlyer aircraft. The order is for six eFlyer 2 and eight eFlyer 4 all-electric aircraft. KLM Flight Academy is a subsidiary of KLM Airlines and recruits and trains its...
Body found in Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park search and rescue crews reported they located the body of Chimacum, Washington Resident Mark O’Neill along the east shore of Shoshone Lake Monday. The 67-year-old O’Neill and his half-brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, from Ogden, Utah, were reported overdue from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake Sunday by a family member.
