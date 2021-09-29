College drop-off tears short lived

I don’t know if I’m still just trying to recover from back-to-back music festivals (shout out Riot Fest and Punk Rock Bowling for being amazing this year) or what but I made a huge rookie mistake last night. I’ve been addicted to this pop-punk band called Stand Atlantic lately so when I saw “something Atlantic” on The Fillmore’s calendar, I rushed to sign up to cover it. Silly me. As I was standing in the longer than usual line waiting to get into the beautiful Fillmore, something clicked and I realized the mistake I had made. I had a press pass for Chase Atlantic, not Stand Atlantic, and, although bummed when I realized this error on my part, I was excited to see what Chase Atlantic was all about. I’ve gone into shows blind before but this one was on a new level and I kind of liked the thrill.

