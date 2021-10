Nick Kolcheff, known in the gaming world as Nickmercs, has extended his partnership with Twitch and will continue streaming exclusively on the Amazon-owned platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Since joining in 2011, Kolcheff has amassed 6.2 million followers on Twitch where he streams games including shooters Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone. “Twitch is where I built my community, it’s home,” Kolcheff tells The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s the top destination for live stream content I’m excited to build upon the foundation we started over ten years ago. From streaming Gears of War and Call of Duty, to now...

