Shin Megami Tensei V trailer reveals the English voice cast

By Adam Vitale
rpgsite.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlus West has shared a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V, revealing the game's English voice cast for the first time. The trailer and cast list can be found below, via Atlus West. The game will feature both Japanese & English voiceover languages, as well as English, French, Italian, Spanish, and German subtitle options.

www.rpgsite.net

Erica Lindbeck
