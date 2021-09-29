Central HoCo 2021 cause for celebration

Did you know that there is a significant difference between pancakes and hotcakes? Pancakes are delicate and oh-so fluffy, while hotcakes tend to be thick and dense. Although this may not be the most important distinction in the world, it is for the Kiwanis breakfast club who have been making their pancakes for decades in support of the neighborhood. On Saturday, September 25th, 2021, the Kiwanis Breakfast club held their second annual Pancake Day at the old armory. The event brought together volunteers from a variety of clubs along with community members to have a flip-tastic time making pancakes.

