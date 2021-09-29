CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central HoCo 2021 cause for celebration

By Pamela Lannom
Cover picture for the articleHinsdale Central Homecoming 2021 is simultaneously celebrating the past and looking to the future. Homecoming week, whose theme is "Dancing through the Decades," features a number of firsts, including an outdoor pep rally Monday afternoon on Dickinson Field. "I thought it worked really well," said Maurice Tobiano, co-president of Varsity...

thecentraltrend.com

Improv Central

Time commitment: Ten to fifteen hours a week. Why someone should join: “When you make the Improv Team, you basically [are] signing up to sit in the auditorium and laugh for two hours with your friends. Improv [creates] a bond because it is one of the only activities where you are completely in the dark about what is going to happen. There’s no film or planned out plays; you just go out and laugh. It was the best decision I ever made to join this team.”
PennLive.com

Central Penn College celebrating anniversary, homecoming with concert, festival, outdoor movie

Central Penn College in Summerdale is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year during its “Magical Moments Homecoming Celebration” Oct. 15-16 that also includes its first-ever on-campus concert. “The college is throwing a giant birthday party, and the entire community is invited,” said Linda Fedrizzi-Williams, college president. All of the events...
SUMMERDALE, PA
northwestgeorgianews.com

West Central Elementary celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

West Central Elementary students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by learning about and dressing in traditional Latin American clothing. English to Speakers of Other Languages teacher, Vilma Hernandez, said that the celebration of culture is very important, as it creates inclusivity among the students. “I teach English as a second language,”...
royalpurplenews.com

Pancakes for a cause

Did you know that there is a significant difference between pancakes and hotcakes? Pancakes are delicate and oh-so fluffy, while hotcakes tend to be thick and dense. Although this may not be the most important distinction in the world, it is for the Kiwanis breakfast club who have been making their pancakes for decades in support of the neighborhood. On Saturday, September 25th, 2021, the Kiwanis Breakfast club held their second annual Pancake Day at the old armory. The event brought together volunteers from a variety of clubs along with community members to have a flip-tastic time making pancakes.
WHITEWATER, WI
The Ledger

Theh public is invited to join Talbot House Ministries at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Sun ‘n Fun Skylight Hangar for its reimagined fundraising banquet, Onward and Upward. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at www.talbothouse.org/onward. Onward and Upward will feature keynote speaker Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, live musical performances by Premier Piano Shows Dueling Pianos, a three-course dinner, client testimonials, a virtual silent auction, raffles, prizes and more. Other notable speakers will include the Rev. David McEntire, senior pastor of First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, and Benjamin Robles Jr., president of Bartow Ford. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; a complimentary dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. A request for financial support of the mission of Talbot House Ministries will be presented. For those unable to attend in-person, Talbot House Ministries will offer a virtual silent auction that began noon Oct. 1 and closes at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at www.talbothouse.org/onward. Exclusive auction items will not become available until 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Live-stream the event at www.talbothouse.org.
POLK COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Central Florida Witches Ball will get cauldrons bubbling for a good cause this October

This Halloween season, Central Florida-area witches are holding a soiree, and you are cordially invited. The Central Florida Witches' Ball goes down Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Isle of Valhalla in nearby Chuluota. The evening event promises "a hybrid of the party atmosphere of a traditional Witches Ball with a DJ, dancing, and guests encouraged to attend in costume, coupled with a 'renaissance faire' structure that also brings artists, vendors, food, drink, and a variety of immersive entertainment to the evening."
CHULUOTA, FL
sandiegodowntownnews.com

Strutting for a cause

A New PATH (Parents for Addiction, Treatment and Healing) presented “The Show Must go On…So Strut!” on September 25. The 17th annual event at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina began with boutique shopping and a silent auction. Stacy Pecore provided music for the crowd while they shopped until they dropped. The crowd adjourned to the ballroom for the luncheon. Each table was decorated with a beautiful shoe filled with succulents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ohsmagnet.com

Bump, Set, Spike, Hoco Volleyball

Sand volleyball is a homecoming event put on by OHS Student Council as a fun bonding experience for the student body. The tournament was held on Monday, Oct. 4, at the Lava Burger sand volleyball courts. In past years, sand volleyball has drawn a big crowd and has been one of the favorite homecoming events. On Thursday, Sept. 30, OHS Student Council Adviser Ms. Sandra Justice said, “As of this morning we have five full teams of ten people, we’re hoping to get eight teams and have 80 to 100 students at sand volleyball.” Her hopes soon became reality. By the time the tournament came around, there were ten teams signed up. They all came eager and ready to play.
thetowerpulse.net

There’s no place like HOCO

After being unable to run last year due to South’s virtual state, homecoming is back at long last, and it’s going to be grander than ever. According to Michael Rennell, social studies teacher and Student Association leader, this year’s dance will be entirely outdoors to ensure the safety of students, and thus features an enormous tent and dance floor.
vandegriftvoice.com

Vandegrift’s second HOCO dance: What to expect for the dance this year

This year, Vandegrift’s Homecoming will start the week of Oct. 18. This year’s dance theme is “Vintage Hollywood” while the HOCO week features a neon day, dress like your celebrity crush day, boa day and finally Viper spirit for the Homecoming game that Friday. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Parade...
thehinsdalean.com

Hinsdale Rotary run charity classic top finishers

More than 825 runners competed in the Rotary Run Charity Classic Oct. 3. The male and female winners of the 3K race were Daniel Orozco and Megan Monteleone, respectively. The 5K winners were Craig Robbins and Riley Orozco, and Axel Munoz and Jamie Getz ran the fastest times in the 10K.
thehinsdalean.com

Good boy, Cody, good boy

The room where my husband Mark and I wait with our dog Cody is sterile and smells like antiseptic. It never bothered me before, but now the bare beige walls and steel table seem harsh and mean. We sit in silence on the hard wooden bench. We've discussed every possibility....
thehinsdalean.com

This week's cover

Bucket accomplished - Hinsdale Central varsity head football coach Brian Griffin takes a look inside The Old Oaken Bucket to see if he can spot his signature, which he penned as a player on the 2002 Red Devil team that also beat Downers Grove North. The Red Devils kept possession of the bucket after defeating Downers 30-20 in the Friday night homecoming game. The bucket has been in Hinsdale's possession now since 2007. Please turn to Page 28 and 29 for more homecoming pictures. Game highlights are on Page 52. (Jim Slonoff photo)
thehinsdalean.com

Student athlete profile

I started diving about 6 years ago, but I didn't really become competitive until a few years ago. I decided that it was something that I really wanted to be good at and make a big part of my life. How have you improved since freshman year?. Freshman year I...
thehinsdalean.com

All in the family

The first year junior Tessa Barber swam at Hinsdale Central High School, she wasn't sure how to address her coach. After all, he was her dad. "My freshman year, I used to avoid calling anything," she said. "I used to raise my hand in the pool my freshmen year. We call him 'Pop' at home, so I just started calling him that at practice."
HINSDALE, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Adeyemi returns home with a message

Celebrity does not seem to have changed Tomi Adeyemi. Sitting in the home of junior high school friend Shannon Ruge, Adeyemi does not come across as the author of two New York Times best-sellers who has a movie deal on her first book, was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People and has appeared on TV news and talk shows.
sarabozich.com

Magical Moments at Central Penn College celebrates 140 Years | GIVEAWAY

Central Penn College celebrates Magical Moments Oct. 15-16 commemorating the school’s 140 years during Homecoming Weekend. Central Penn College is throwing a huge birthday party, and everyone is invited. The weekend is packed with family friendly events, from the annual alumni v. current students soccer game to the college’s first concert to a Harry Potter movie screening, and of course the annual Fall Harvest Festival. The concert is presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
