CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ask an expert - DR. NISHI SAHGAL, MEDICAL DIRECTOR FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASE

By Ken Knutson
thehinsdalean.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020-21 seasonal flu season was among the most mild ever thanks to COVID-19 safety protocols and a population primed to get flu shots. But as people's defenses slip after 18 months of pandemic prevention, medical professionals like Dr. Nishi Sahgal, director for infectious disease at AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale, warn this flu season, with COVID-19 still circulating, could be much worse.

www.thehinsdalean.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Flu Vaccines#Seasonal Flu#Covid
wglr.com

Infectious disease experts push for flu shots to avoid overloading hospitals

MADISON, Wis. — With the coronavirus pandemic still raging throughout the country, local health experts are pushing for people to get their flu shot sooner rather than later. Dr. Jim Conway — a pediatric infectious disease specialist and medical director for immunization programs at UW Health — said the flu...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Eyewitness News

As CDC meets about vaccine booster, infectious disease experts weighs in

(WFSB) – Soon, millions more Americans will be eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot after the federal regulators gave the green light to Pfizer's additional dose. The US Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it would grant emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and people whose jobs put them at risk of infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ashe County's Newspaper

CDC alerts medical professionals to be on alert over Afghan evacuees potentially spreading infectious diseases

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that medical professionals and clinicians be on alert for infectious diseases among Afghan nationals recently brought into the country, including measles, mumps and rubella, diseases for which Americans have already been vaccinated. After the CDC...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTNH.com

Infectious diseases specialist weighs in on deep cleaning in public places, mask mandates in schools

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The CDC is focusing on new research that could end deep cleaning in public spaces and breaks down the hot button issue of mask mandates in schools. “This [COVID-19] primarily spreads through airborne routes and aerosols and much, much less likely through infected surfaces,” Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist and associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, said.
EDUCATION
CBS Miami

Jackson Health System Employees Get Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots

MIAMI(CBSMiami) —- The Jackson Health System is now offering a 3rd dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the 13,000 employees of its 7 hospitals. Doctors say the FDA now says you no longer have to separate the shots by a 2-week period. The booster shots are being given out at Jackson Memorial Hospital and Jackson South, North and West. Alix Zacaharski, the Nurse Manager of the COVID ICU unit, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that, “This is important because we know the virus has mutated.” Zacharski and Dr. Lilian Abbo, the Chief of Infection Prevention at JMH and Venessa Goodnow, the Chief Pharmacy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tulsa World

Amid third-dose rollout, infectious disease specialist emphasizes importance of getting more initial COVID-19 vaccinations

Supply isn’t an issue as the COVID-19 booster dose program rolls out. Persuading more people to get their first dose is. Dr. David Chansolme, with Infectious Disease Consultants of Oklahoma City, said Thursday that it’s important to know that vaccination is the safest way through the pandemic, not relying solely on natural immunity from previous infection.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Standard-Examiner

Postponed medical convention to highlight infectious diseases

OGDEN – Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, local physicians wanted to plan a major medical conference centered around infectious diseases. But then the virus struck — and the Ogden Surgical-Medical Society conference, typically held in May, had to be postponed. Next week, with the conference back on, the theme...
OGDEN, UT
WSAW

Infectious disease expert “cautiously optimistic” about COVID-19 pill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The convenience of a pill and the promising data to go along with it, is leaving one doctor “cautiously optimistic” about the continued fight against COVID-19. New Jersey-based drug company Merck said its experimental pill could help treat people with COVID after diagnosis and the start of symptoms.
GREEN BAY, WI
Gothamist.com

Why Some Health Care Workers Are Vaccine Hesitant Despite Their Medical Training

Arleene Meertens saw the worst of the COVID pandemic as a patient care technician at Kingsbrook Hospital in Flatbush. During Brooklyn’s first wave, she watched patient after patient struggle to pull oxygen into their damaged lungs before turning grey and passing away. She could do little more than hold their hands and hope their final moments felt less lonely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KVIA ABC-7

Top El Paso infectious disease expert questions mask rule amid vaccination rate

EL PASO, Texas -- One of the top infectious disease experts in the state questioned why a mask mandate is still in place for El Paso when the community has more than 75% of its eligible population vaccinated against Covid-19. In a tweet, Dr. Ogechika Alozie said, "Hey El Paso, you can't have it both The post Top El Paso infectious disease expert questions mask rule amid vaccination rate appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy