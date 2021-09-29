CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Dash & Bash is a blast

By Pamela Lannom
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents at Madison School welcomed back the annual Dash & Bash Sunday morning. The family 3K race led off the event, and this year Madison alum Brady Guftason was the winner. After the race, families gathered to enjoy food trucks, DJ Maximus and the Frankie Ace magic show. The Madison PTO, which has been organizing the event for 11 years, raised more than $15,000 Sunday. Funds will be used to give extra support to staff, enhance outdoor space and cover operating expenses and enrichment activities. (Jim Slonoff photos)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Madison Dash Bash#Madison School
