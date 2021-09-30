CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WALK-OFF | Larrys Mabiala on hard-earned win in LA

By Timbers.com Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefender Larrys Mabiala shared his thoughts on the hard-fought road in against LAFC after the game. He talked about mental resiliency, game management and on-field relationships that all aided in the victory.

