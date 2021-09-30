WALK-OFF | Larrys Mabiala on hard-earned win in LA

LIVINGSTON, Ala. | Displaying an impressive resolve following the tough result in its last time out, The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's soccer team picked up a rivalry win on Saturday night, going on the road and knocking off host West Alabama 1-0 in a non-conference competition. The Chargers are now 2-2-1 on the season, while UWA is 3-3-0. The contest was a physical, hard-fought one throughout the 90 minutes, with the two teams both registering just three shots on goal, but it was the Chargers who were able to make one of theirs count.

