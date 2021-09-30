CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I lost £4,000 to Britain's fastest-growing scam'

By Howard Mustoe
Telegraph
 6 days ago

When 28-year-old Joan Kam* received a call from the phone number of her bank Monzo, little did she know that within minutes she would have lost £4,000 to fraudsters. Ms Kam was given the impression she was talking to a member of staff at the bank as they were able to provide personal information that few others would have access to. But in reality the caller was a scam artist who then tricked her into approving a pair of payments worth more than £4,000.

