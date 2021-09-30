Andy Burnham: “I want to make change happen that I think is right”
Taken from the new print issue of THE FACE. Order your copy here. Andy Burnham strides into the Banqueting Suite of Leigh Sports Village, a £50 million multi-use development in Leigh, 15 miles west of central Manchester. He’s here, on a grey, drizzly Friday in June, for the Greater Manchester Combined Authority meeting: a monthly gathering of the region’s leaders for which he, as Mayor of Greater Manchester, is the chair.theface.com
Comments / 0