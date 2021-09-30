GEORGE/ED STEWART, 65, resident of St. Albans, WV, passed away September 21, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV, with his wife and family by his bedside as the angels took him home. George/Eddie was born June 4, 1956, in Weston, WV, the youngest child to the late Robert Sherwood Stewart and surviving mother, Reta Virginia Frymier Stewart of Jane Lew, WV. While working in Charleston, George/Ed met and fell in love with Paula Skiles who he married September 7, 1991.