The newest Destiny 2: The Witch Queen trailer accidentally used a bit of fan art that one artist posted nearly a year ago. As Twitter user Zyron Kai flagged over the weekend, one of the many jump cuts on the wall of evidence shown in the trailer features an image of Xivu Arath, the Hive god of war, which artist Mal E posted on Twitter back on October 30, 2020. It's been gussied up a bit for the trailer, but the resemblance is uncanny. You can see it for yourself around the 42 second mark, though only for a brief moment.

