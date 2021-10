Telstra has spent much of 2021 working with Microsoft and Ericsson on its Branch Offload managed service that will be offered to businesses akin to IaaS. Branch Offload will use Azure Stack Edge, be capable of using 5G and fixed line connectivity, and arrive with SD-WAN and service orchestration capability. The service is expected to be rolled out before the end of the 2022 fiscal year.

