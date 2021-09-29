CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Should You Buy Coca-Cola on the Dip?

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a dominant global market share and diverse revenue streams, Coca-Cola’s (KO) shares have dipped recently and underperformed since the beginning of the year. Is KO a Buy in the recent dip? Keep reading to find out.Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is one of the most popular nonalcoholic beverage companies worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. The stock has dropped 5.4% over the past month and 2.6% over the past five days to close the last trading session at $52.64. The recent dip can be attributed to the investors shifting toward cyclical sectors with a solid recovery and increasing risk appetites.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Is Good News Enough for You to Buy NGM on the Dip?

NGM boasts a solid pipeline supported by seven clinical programs. Though price targets have changed, analysts still support a 75% upside. With $320 million in cash and $120 million in R&D support, the company looks poised for growth. Investing in biopharma companies is a high-risk/high-reward approach that makes millionaires out...
STOCKS
theloadstar.com

Coca-Cola switches container supply chain for bulk carriers

Global shipper Coca-Cola is to use bulk carriers to shift its cargo in a revision of its supply chains out of Asia – a result of the persistent congestion. Container supply chains in Asia, the US and Europe are under stress as a result of an unexpected surge in cargo demand, following the pandemic, with delays to ships and congestion at ports exacerbating a lack of trucking and overloaded rails systems.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Check Coca-Cola's Big Money Option Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Coca-Cola(NYSE:KO). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Drinks#Coca Cola
Street.Com

Bed Bath & Beyond: Buy the Dip? You May Be Surprised.

It’s a sloppy end-of-quarter day for the indexes generally, but Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report is getting hit hard. The stock has rallied from the session lows, but it's still down 25% after the iconic home-goods retailer reported disappointing earnings. The Union,...
MARKETS
investmentu.com

Coca-Cola Stock Forecast and Predictions

Coca-Cola stock forecast? Is it a good or bad buy? Let’s dive a little deeper into the stock, predictions and the company itself. Ah, delicious Coca-Cola. Tastier than Pepsi. A true classic. Warren Buffet has promoted Coke in the past like crazy, saying he drinks at least five Cokes per day. I’m not that diehard (literally- anyone who drinks that many Cokes per day might have some health issues).
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should You Scoop Up Shares of DraftKings on the Dip?

Its recent entry into the NFT space and further expansion opportunities in the online sports betting market are favorable for DraftKings (DKNG). However, investor uncertainty about a $22 billion acquisition deal with a British sports betting firm and current class-action lawsuits related to the merger are casting a pall over the company’s growth prospects. So, the question is, will the stock be able to recover from its recent price decline? Read ahead to learn more.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Use Robinhood to Buy Bitcoin

There are some advantages to using the trading app, but it isn't right for everyone. Robinhood is best known as the stock trading app that pioneered the concept of commission-free trading several years before most brokerages got rid of their trading costs. But you can also buy Bitcoin and six other cryptocurrencies directly through the app.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Oppenheimer Stick to Their Buy Rating for Zurn Water Solutions

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Buy rating on Zurn Water Solutions on Wednesday, setting a price target of $38, which is approximately 40.97% below the present share price of $64.37. Blair expects Zurn Water Solutions to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
MARKETS
GOBankingRates

The 5 Best Stocks To Buy for Kids

The gift of stock makes children feel like grown-ups, but more importantly, company shares are an investment in their future and an opportunity for an early lesson in saving and investing. If you're...
MARKETS
oc-breeze.com

Should you buy term insurance and invest the difference?

If you have children or other loved ones who depend on your financially, you need life insurance – no question about it. And you’ll need an amount that can enable your family members to continue their lifestyle if you aren’t around. But there may be less certainty about what type of insurance you should purchase: term or permanent. And the issue can cause even more confusion if you’ve heard the phrase: “Buy term and invest the difference.” What does this mean? And is it good advice?
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Coca-Cola in NI 'not impacted by CO2 shortage'

Coca-Cola has said production at its Lambeg facility in County Antrim has not been affected by the shortage of CO2 (carbon dioxide). Farms, food, drink producers and supermarkets have warned a shortage could lead to significant disruption. The industry has said it could impact the manufacture and supply of fresh...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

This Popular Pepsi Drink Is Disappearing From Store Shelves

Shoppers have been no strangers to shortages over the last year and a half. From people hoarding products to a lack of workers, there have been a number of factors contributing to limited stock amid the COVID pandemic. The list of products that have disappeared from store shelves includes toilet paper, cleaning supplies, at-home COVID tests, bacon, and even alcohol. Now, another popular drink is in dangerous territory. Read on to find out what Pepsi beverage is in short supply right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
investing.com

Stocks Under $20: Top 3 Picks for October 2021

Buying high-growth, lower-priced stocks could help generate a significant amount of wealth in the long run. Furthermore, the economic expansion, stellar recovery in corporate earnings, improvement in consumer demand, and lower interest rates suggest that stocks could deliver strong returns in the coming years. However, investors need to take caution,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy