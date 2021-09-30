CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No Time to Die’ Apparently Took So Long, Triumph Released a Second Bond Bike

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of two British icons, Triumph have recently unveiled a new Tiger 900 Bond Edition motorcycle. Featuring in the international spy’s 25th flick, No Time to Die, the limited-edition two-wheeler has been inspired by the Tiger 900 Rally Pro. To build this beast, Triumph collaborated with the movie’s stunt team and designed several Tiger 900’s and Scrambler 1200 models in preparation for high-powered action scenes.

