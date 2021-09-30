The Meadow Brook to present ‘Clue’ 10/13-11/7

ROCHESTER, MICH. –Six strangers, all with aliases – Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Professor Plum and Miss Scarlet – gather for a mysterious dinner party at a remote mansion. When their host winds up dead, they race to find the killer. Led by the butler, Wadsworth, they must band together to solve the mystery in hysterical fashion. But can they find out who did it, where, and with what before more bodies show up?