A group of Carthage ISD parents say the district’s COVID policies are discriminatory and illegal — and they want things to change. Several people spoke at Monday’s school board meeting to say that their children were being coerced and bullied into wearing face masks. Some compared the seating of masked kids together and unmasked kids together to that of segregation. In all, they say the district is, in effect, harming children who choose not to wear face masks.

CARTHAGE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO