PGA Tour Champions’ Chubb Classic returning to Tiburon Golf Club

Florida Weekly
 6 days ago

Tournament officials announced a multi-year extension that will return the Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO to Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course in Naples, and its traditional February dates starting in 2022, taking place Feb. 14-20. The longest-standing PGA Tour Champions event to be contested in the same metropolitan area, the Chubb Classic in 2022 will celebrate its 35th anniversary as Naples’ flagship PGA TOUR Champions event.

naples.floridaweekly.com

