Naples, FL

Naples Players announce $15 million revitalization project

By SPECIAL TO FLORIDA WEEKLY
Florida Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Naples Players announced a $15 million capital project to renovate and re-imagine its home on 5th Avenue South in downtown Naples. Plans for the revitalized facility include significant improvements to the existing theaters and the creation of an additional theater designed to anchor the organization’s Educational Theatre program, serving students of all ages and abilities. To date, TNP has raised over 60% of the construction cost — and local philanthropists Jay and Patty Baker have pledged $2 million in matching funds to help continue the current momentum.

