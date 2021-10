China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency intensifies with a blanket ban on all digital currency transactions and mining. The People’s Bank Of China (PBoC) recently issued a statement announcing all crypto-related activities illegal. For the first time, 10 of the most powerful regulators including the central bank, securities and foreign exchange, and other Beijing-based agencies vowed to stop all digital currency-related activities. The move comes amid a global crackdown as governments see that privately operated digital currencies could increase risks and threaten financial systems. This is the latest and the toughest of all the series of crackdowns the country has imposed since 2013.

