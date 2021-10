Izzy’s may be foremost a steakhouse, but it’s also got a thriving bar operation that includes seasonal cocktails and — surprisingly — one of the best by-the-glass wine programs in San Francisco. You can enjoy your libations here alongside a slab of beef outdoors in its extensive parklet or at the sizeable indoor bar. Both were packed with patrons on a recent Friday night, where we worked our way through the entirety of Izzy’s summer cocktail menu — which is being held over for another few months, should you find yourself venturing into SF’s Marina District one of these evenings.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO