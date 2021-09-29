Michael A. Taylor, Royals agree to $9M, 2-year deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Outfielder Michael A. Taylor and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $9 million, two-year contract covering 2022 and ’23. Taylor can earn $250,000 annually in performance bonuses. He would have been eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series. The 30-year-old is batting .244 in his first season with the Royals with 12 homers, 52 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 20 attempts. Taylor has a $1.75 million base salary this year, and has earned $900,000 of $1 million in available bonuses for plate appearances.www.wcn247.com
