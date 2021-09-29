NBA eyes restrictions for unvaccinated, alters replay rules
UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has released tentative health and safety protocols to its teams, detailing a host of restrictions and rules for players who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccination. Most restrictions are designed to prevent unvaccinated players from frequenting local establishments and keeping them cloistered from their teammates away from the court. League spokesman Mike Bass says any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games missed.www.wcn247.com
