Thierry Henry fears mental strain from biennial World Cups

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

France World Cup winner Thierry Henry believes doubling the frequency of the tournament would be mentally exhausting for players and questioned why FIFA is pushing the views of retired stars rather than active ones. The plans for biennial World Cups are being advanced by Henry’s former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, in his current role as FIFA’s head of global football development. Henry was critical of the proposal while in a CBS studio on Wednesday alongside former Denmark and Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel who went to Qatar for FIFA meetings earlier this month to appear with Wenger to make the case for World Cups every two years.

