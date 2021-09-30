CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Legislature headed to medical marijuana vote, but initiative process fix a longer shot

Meridian Star
 6 days ago

STARKVILLE — Sources in both the Mississippi Senate and House spoke publicly in recent days to their belief that a compromise has been reached between the two chambers on a medical marijuana statute that will salvage much of what was lost when state voters overwhelmingly approved a medical marijuana voter initiative only to see it overturned by the Mississippi Supreme Court. Gov. Tate Reeves still has the final say on issuing a special session call.

www.meridianstar.com

