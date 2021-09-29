Frustration builds for Seahawks after consecutive losses

Here’s how the Seattle Seahawks grade out in their 30-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium:. There was little to complain about in the first half, as Seattle’s five drives resulted in two touchdowns, two field-goal attempts and the half ending. Quarterback Russell Wilson was cooking — getting receiver DK Metcalf more involved than he had in the first two games to ensure Metcalf kept his focus — and Chris Carson was running the ball at will. But someone threw a switch at halftime as Seattle managed just 160 second-half yards, with a good portion of that being inconsequential. Wilson was far less effective as he found himself under more pressure, and Seattle never put together anything close to a sustained drive.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO