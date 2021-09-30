Moreno, Kamara, Gressel score in D.C.'s win over Minnesota

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Junior Moreno scored his first goal for D.C. United with five minutes left to seal a 3-1 victory over Minnesota United on Wednesday night. Moreno blasted a shot toward the goal that deflected off the back of a defender. Ola Kamara opened the scoring for D.C. United in the 23rd minute and Julian Gressel made it 2-1 in the 45th. Kamara had a penalty kick stopped in the second half. Bakaye Dibassy scored for Minnesota in the 40th minute.

