Moreno, Kamara, Gressel score in D.C.'s win over Minnesota

Loons update: The Loons (10-8-7) and D.C. United are playing for the first time since the teams met in the first MLS match at Allianz Field on April 28, 2019. The Loons won the match 1-0. ... The Loons defeated Houston 2-0 at Allianz Field on Saturday to move into sixth place in the Western Conference standings. ... Franco Fragapane was named to the MLS team of the week after he assisted on both goals in the victory over Houston. ... MF Emanuel Reynoso is second in the league with 68 key passes.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO