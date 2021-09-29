CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ohtani done on mound in his standout 2-way season for Angels

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

Shohei Ohtani has thrown his final pitch in a standout two-way season for the Los Angeles Angeles. A strong AL MVP candidate, he will focus on his at-bats in the final few games. Manager Joe Maddon says Ohtani has nothing left to prove on the mound. Maddon says it was mutual decision after a conversation with Ohtani for him not to pitch in the season finale Sunday at Seattle. The AL starting pitcher in the All-Star game will finish 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts. He had 156 strikeouts in 130 1-3 innings. He was also the All-Star starting designated hitter. Ohtani was in the Angels lineup as the DH on Wednesday night at Texas. He was hitting .256 with 45 homers and 98 RBIs.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
elisportsnetwork.com

Shohei Ohtani hits 45th home run of season, but Angels lose to Astros, 10-5

The Houston Astros hit four home runs in a victory over the Los Angeles Angels, 10-5. Shohei Ohtani added his 45th home run of the season in the loss. RJ Young takes a look at who paid to lose in Week 3, including the UCLA Bruins, Utah Utes, and Pitt Panthers on this week’s edition of ‘Put the Money in the Bag.’ ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLB
Daily Herald

Shohei Ohtani ends his brilliant season hungry for winning

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his final game at Angel Stadium this season, striking out 10 Mariners amid the serenades of 'œM-V-P!' that have been the soundtrack to his summer. Yet he left the mound with the score tied because his Los Angeles...
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani isn’t to blame for his slump, the LA Angels lineup is

It’s no secret that despite being the undisputed frontrunner for American League MVP, LA Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has looked notably less dominant at the plate since the All-Star Break. While this shouldn’t have any real impact on his awards odds or his status as having arguably the best season...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
arcamax.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani won't pitch again this season

Shohei Ohtani has thrown his last pitch of the 2021 season. The Angels' two-way star will not make another pitching start this year, manager Joe Maddon announced Wednesday, with Ohtani set to serve only as the team's designated hitter over the final five games. Maddon said the decision was mutual...
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels shut down Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher: 'There's really nothing left to prove on the mound'

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, the frontrunner for the AL MVP award, will not pitch again this season, manager Joe Maddon told reporters earlier this week. Ohtani will continue to DH, however. The Angels currently list TBA as their starter for Sunday's regular season finale, which is Ohtani's spot. With the team already eliminated from postseason contention, there's no need to push him.
MLB
elisportsnetwork.com

Shohei Ohtani makes history, Angels cruise past Rangers in 7-2 victory

The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Texas Rangers, 7-2, with help from Luis Rengifo’s RBI double in the sixth inning. Shohei Ohtani becomes the second player in AL history to belt 45 homers and steal 25 bases in a season. The Seattle Sounders defeated the San Jose Earthquakes, 3-1, with...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Shohei Ohtani
FanSided

LA Angels: Why Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of a Cy Young caliber season

Shohei Ohtani is going to bring home another AL MVP for our LA Angels. It will be our fourth in the last eight years, which is pretty spectacular if you ask me. Something we haven’t seen in 16 years, however, is an AL Cy Young award. Believe it or not; Ohtani has the chance to bring that home as well this season. I don’t think he’ll get it, but he’s certainly in the conversation.
MLB
ABC30 Fresno

Shohei Ohtani 'very open' to long-term contract with Los Angeles Angels after four MLB seasons

SEATTLE -- Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani said Sunday he is "very open" to negotiating a long-term contract with the club this offseason. Ohtani spoke before the Angels' regular-season finale in Seattle. Ohtani could have pitched on turn on the final day of the season but opted to skip his final start. He was the designated hitter and leading off in the Angels' lineup for the last game of a possible AL MVP season.
MLB
Halos Heaven

Ohtani picks up 100th RBI and the Angels grab final series victory in 2021 season finale

The Angels, Yankees and Red Sox made sure American sports’ longest postseason drought would continue into the the 2022 season. The Angels took control of Game 162 early and led throughout in the Angels’ 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners. If the AL East foes wouldn’t knock the Mariners from postseason contention, the Halos would take care of it themselves.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

By The Numbers: Shohei Ohtani's historic two-way season

With the 2021 MLB regular season in the books, the attention shifts to the post-season and the major award winners. Shohei Ohtani, the hitting and pitching sensation for the Los Angeles Angels, is the front-runner to win the American League MVP. While Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. closed the gap as the season progressed, 2021 was the year of Ohtani.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Seattle#Al#Era
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy