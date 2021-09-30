Alderson: Mets likely to make Rojas decision before others

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rojas’ fate as Mets manager likely will be determined before the team hires a president of baseball operations. With a disappointing 2021 season coming to a close, New York holds an option on Rojas’ contract for next year. The club plans to bring in a new baseball boss this offseason, but team president Sandy Alderson says he and first-year owner Steve Cohen have not yet started to contact potential candidates. So it appears Alderson and Cohen will decide whether to retain Rojas, rather than the newcomer placed in charge. Alderson also says he he expects ace Jacob deGrom to be ready for a normal workload next year. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since July.