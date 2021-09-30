CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which comes first, the money or the contract?

City and county elected officials are seemingly at odds over how to move forward with establishing a new income tax in an effort to bolster emergency service in Knox County. Faced with the county’s sole EMS provider, Knox County EMS, possibly going under due to ongoing financial concerns, the commissioners — the ones mandated by the state to provide emergency service to county residents — have approached both the county and city councils with a request to establish a Local Income Tax.

