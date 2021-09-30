CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Newburgh Remembers celebrates town’s history

By Dylan Gray Warrick County Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewburgh Remembers brings locals and visitors to the area annually to learn more about a time in history. The weeklong celebration in Newburgh consists events held around the city that celebrate its long history dating back to the American Civil War, with a particular focus on the raid on Newburgh that took place during the Civil War in July of 1862. Last weekend there was a ladies afternoon tea held in period clothing with a theme revolving around the early 19th century.

