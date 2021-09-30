LIT could generate up to $3.4 million per year

City and county elected officials are looking to come together to establish a new income tax in an effort to ensure Knox County continues to have safe, reliable EMS service. Representatives with Reedy Financial Group, Seymour, met with members of the county commissioners and the city and county councils Wednesday morning, the large group gathering at City Hall, 201 Vigo St., in an effort to lay out a path forward in establishing a Local Income Tax (or LIT) that would generate the funds necessary to bolster EMS service.