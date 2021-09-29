CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Gans Creek Cross Country Classic

mystandardnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montgomery County Wildcats had three runners earn medals at the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 25 at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. Senior Dawson McCown placed second in the boys race and junior Lyric Ford and sophomore Malia Rodgers finished second and third, respectively, in the girls race. The three runners have earned medals in all four races the Wildcats have competed in. Wellsville-Middletown also competed in the Gans Creek meet. Senior Layne Norris was the Tigers’ top finisher, placing 34th in the boys race. THEO TATE PHOTO.

www.mystandardnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Joplin Globe

Hobbs Campbell sets Joplin program record at Gans Creek XC meet

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Joplin cross country runner Hobbs Campbell set a program record with a finishing time of 15 minutes, 39.9 seconds on Saturday in the Gans Creek Classic. Campbell’s time was good enough for 17th place in the boys gold race that featured a 313-runner field. The Eagles finished fourth in the team standings with 218 points.
JOPLIN, MO
Boonville Daily News

Boonville pick up valuable experience in Gans Creek Classic

The Boonville boys and girls cross-country teams got the experience of a lifetime Saturday while competing in the Gans Creek 5K in Columbia. Home of the Missouri men’s and women’s cross-country teams, Boonville head coach Melissa Baker said it was great experience for the team competing for the first time at the Gans Creek Classic. “It is the largest cross-country meet in the state, and it’s on the state course,” Baker said. “I was so excited for our two freshmen, Tanaja Bledsoe and Edison Baker. Both of them ran personal records by at least two minutes. Emily Gibson and Hayden Williams also ran well. Emily had her season best time. The energy at the course is really fun. They have over 200 runners in each race. We ran early in the morning and it was foggy, but of the runners stated after the race that they loved running on that course. We will definitely be going back.”
BOONVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#The Boys#Tigers#The Montgomery Standard
chatsports.com

Marie And Mullins Notch Top-10 Finishes At Gans Creek Classic

A pair of Drake University Bulldogs in and recorded top-10 finishes Friday morning at the Gans Creek Cross Country Classic, hosted by the University of Missouri. The ultra-competitive field featured competitors from Texas A&M, Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State and Baylor among the nearly 20 teams competing. As a team, the men finished sixth while the women were ninth.
SPORTS
omavs.com

Four Runners Post Personal Records at the Gans Creek Invitational

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Four Mavericks posted personal records at the Gans Creek Invitational Friday morning led by Maya Nachtigal who placed 90th. Omaha finished 15th overall as a team in their third invitational of the season. "Today was a tough challenge for our group," said head coach Cliff Cisar. "It...
OMAHA, NE
belmontbruins.com

Gans Creek Preview

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Four Belmont University women's cross country runners will take on the University of Missouri's Gans Creek Classic Friday morning in Columbia, Missouri. Racing among a 17-team field, the event will be the Bruins' first 6K race of the season following the 5K Belmont Opener and 5K Commodore Classic at Percy Warner Park.
SPORTS
gogriffons.com

Griffons Nab Third Place Finish At Gans Creek Classic

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Freshman Tyler Blay shaved 28 seconds off his 8K time to finish 10th in an 87-runner field and lead the Griffons to a third-place team finish. Missouri Western finished just 23 points behind MIAA foe Central Missouri, with a total time of 2:13:59.7. Four of the Griffons'...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
goshockers.com

Wright Claims Victory, Men Battle to Second-Place Finish at Gans Creek

COLUMBIA, Mo. – — Yazmine Wright won her second individual cross country title of the season Friday at the Gans Creek Invitational, while the Shocker men had a very strong finish in the 8k race, moving up from third to second in the final kilometer. Wright came out in the...
SPORTS
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Santa Cruz boys edge The King’s Academy for Puma Cowboy Classic title at Wilder Ranch | High school cross country roundup

Santa Cruz High’s Jim Ratliff, Eli Fitchen-Young and Will Trowbridge finished in the top six to help the Cardinals and win the eight-team Puma Cowboy Classic at Wilder Ranch’s 2.68-mile course on Thursday. Ratliff, a junior, finished second in 15:23. Gilroy senior Nicholas Guzman won in 14:59. Fitchen-Young, a freshman,...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
The Cullman Times

PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Cold Springs girls, St. Bernard’s Kerber finish 2nd place at Jesse Owens Classic

Cold Springs’ girls cross country team finished runner-up (Class 1A-3A) at Saturday’s Jesse Owens Classic, while St. Bernard’s Madi Kerber also notched a second-place performance at the Oakville Indian Mounds. Paizley Whitlow (fifth), Reagan Parris (sixth), Macie Huffstutler (seventh), Claire Huffstutler (20th) and Allison White (59th) helped the Eagles (68)...
SPORTS
mystandardnews.com

MCHS volleyball vs. Centralia

The Montgomery County volleyball team had its annual Pink Out game against Centralia on Oct. 5 at Ballew & Snell Court in honor of Jonesburg resident Kelly Flake, who was diagnosed with cancer over the summer. Before the varsity match, the team presented Flake with a check of $4,477 to help cover medical expenses. Unfortunately, the Wildcats didn't pull off the win as they lost to Centralia in three games. THEO TATE PHOTOS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy