Gans Creek Cross Country Classic
The Montgomery County Wildcats had three runners earn medals at the Gans Creek Classic on Sept. 25 at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. Senior Dawson McCown placed second in the boys race and junior Lyric Ford and sophomore Malia Rodgers finished second and third, respectively, in the girls race. The three runners have earned medals in all four races the Wildcats have competed in. Wellsville-Middletown also competed in the Gans Creek meet. Senior Layne Norris was the Tigers’ top finisher, placing 34th in the boys race. THEO TATE PHOTO.www.mystandardnews.com
