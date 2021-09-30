CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Jimmie J. Hook

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWENSVILLE — Jimmie J. Hook, 72, of Vincennes, passed away suddenly on Sept. 26, 2021. He was born Aug. 23, 1949, to the late Mabel (Colee) Bonenberger. Jimmie attended Lincoln High School and was a part of the graduating class of 1970. Jimmie married Sherry (Dunlap) Hook on March 29, 1983, and they spent 37 years together before her passing in January. He was an avid attendee of the Indiana Presbyterian Church. Jimmie was a hard-working man who worked for Essex Wire for over 40 years and also served as a crossing guard for Vigo Elementary School for the last nine years. He enjoyed many things in life, such as playing Tetris, watching “MASH” and John Wayne films, reading the newspaper, and spending time with his grandchildren. Jimmie will be greatly missed.

