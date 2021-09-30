IHSAA holds annual soccer pairing for upcoming sectionals

The IHSAA held their annual boys and girls soccer pairing for the 2021 sectional on Sept. 27. Below is a list of how each Warrick County school drew and where they will play. If the Knights are wanting to make another state run, it begins in a tough sectional. The Knights, who finished last season as state runner up, is currently ranked third in the state per the latest ISCA poll. The only other team ranked in this sectional is Memorial who sits at 13th.