University of New Mexico threatens expulsion for unvaccinated students
ALBUQUERQUE — Students at one of New Mexico’s largest public universities will be disenrolled if they don’t comply with a vaccine mandate or opt to get tested regularly. The move is part of the University of New Mexico’s policy for having all students inoculated, whether they’re taking classes in-person or online. New Mexico State University isn’t going that far, but disciplinary measures can include suspension.www.santafenewmexican.com
