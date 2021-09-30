CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of New Mexico threatens expulsion for unvaccinated students

By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press
Santafe New Mexican.com
ALBUQUERQUE — Students at one of New Mexico’s largest public universities will be disenrolled if they don’t comply with a vaccine mandate or opt to get tested regularly. The move is part of the University of New Mexico’s policy for having all students inoculated, whether they’re taking classes in-person or online. New Mexico State University isn’t going that far, but disciplinary measures can include suspension.

