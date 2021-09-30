EUR/USD risks a drop to 1.1565 – UOB
In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could drift lower to the 1.1565 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “The sharp sell-off that sent EUR plunging to 1.1588 came as a surprise (we were expecting a consolidation). The rapid drop appears to be overdone but is not showing sign of stabilization just yet. In other words, EUR could weaken further. In view of the deeply oversold conditions, any weakness is likely limited to a test of 1.1565. On the upside, a break of 1.1650 (minor resistance is at 1.1625) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0