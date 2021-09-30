CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD risks a drop to 1.1565 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could drift lower to the 1.1565 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “The sharp sell-off that sent EUR plunging to 1.1588 came as a surprise (we were expecting a consolidation). The rapid drop appears to be overdone but is not showing sign of stabilization just yet. In other words, EUR could weaken further. In view of the deeply oversold conditions, any weakness is likely limited to a test of 1.1565. On the upside, a break of 1.1650 (minor resistance is at 1.1625) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”

www.fxstreet.com

actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1592; (P) 1.1616; (R1) 1.1644;. EUR/USD is still bounded in consolidation from 1.1561 and intraday bias remains neutral. Upside of recovery should be limited by 1.1682 resistance to bring fall resumption. On the downside, break of 1.1561 will target 1.1289 medium term fibonacci level. Nevertheless, sustained break of 1.1682 will bring stronger rebound back towards 1.1908 resistance.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD price continue retreating?

The technical analysis of the EURUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is retreating after breaching a support line below the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling. We believe the bearish momentum will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1589. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1603. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

US Dollar, USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Talking Points:. The US Dollar is pulling back after last week’s breakout from the ascending triangle formation. The big USD driver for this week is NFP on Friday, and this report may get extra attention given what Jerome Powell said at the September FOMC rate decision, with the bank ready to make a taper announcement provided that employment data didn’t disappoint.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD crawls higher and approaches 1.3650

The sterling remains bid and approaches 1.3650. Expectations of a BoE rate hike are pushing the pair higher. GBP/USD: Further decline towards 1.3163/58 remains in the cards – DBS Bank. The sterling is set for its fourth positive day in a row, extending its rebound from year-to-date lows near 1.3400...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee stalls its decline ahead of 74.75 key support

USD/INR consolidates before the next push higher towards 75.00. The spot wavers inside a rising channel, awaiting a fresh impetus. Bullish RSI, crossover point to a test of the channel hurdle at 74.75. USD/INR is clinging onto the recent trading range around the midpoint of 74.00, having finished Tuesday almost...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Near-term bias seem to have shifted in favour of bulls

GBP/USD gaining positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. A combination of factors underpinned the British pound and remained supportive. Resurgent USD demand capped gains and prompted some selling on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair turned positive for the fourth successive day and shot to one-week tops on Tuesday,...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Hangs On to the 1.16 Handle

The euro fell a bit on Tuesday to break down below the 1.16 level underneath. The market then turned around to break above the 1.16 level and build a bit of a hammer. At this point, the market looks as if it is going to try to recover, but even if it does, I think that there is plenty of resistance that can be found at the 1.17 level above, which is an area that had seen a lot of selling pressure.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to the consolidative mood – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted Cable is still seen within the 1.3460/1.3680 band for the time being. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘there is room for GBP to retest the 1.3640 level first before the risk of a pullback would increase’. GBP subsequently rose to 1.3648 before easing off slightly. The advance to 1.3648 lacks momentum and the bias for today is on the downside. That said, any weakness is likely limited to 1.3580 (minor support is at 1.3600). Resistance is at 1.3650 followed the major level at 1.3680.”
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD Under Pressure As U.S. Dollar Surges

EUR/USD remains under pressure at the start of the week and is currently moving close to 1.1600. Almost everyone likes the “greenback” right now, and it’s easy to explain why: investors are waiting for the US Fed to back up its words about an early reduction of the Quantitative Easing (QE) program with actions.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/USD: Reversing Up From Sell Climax

EUR/USD is in an expanding triangle and has failed to breakout below a tight bear channel. It is reversing up from Sept. 29 sell climax. Traders expect at least a couple legs sideways to up to the top of the most recent sell climax, which was the big bear bar of Sept. 29. That is also above the Aug. 20 breakout point.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains steady above 1.1600

The euro maintains its upside bias, supported above 1.1615. USD weakness ahead of Friday's NFP report has favored the euro. EUR/USD: Targeting 1.1300 next year – Danske Bank. The euro has opened the week on a moderately positive tone against the US dollar and extended its rebound from 14-month lows...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD now stays focused on 1.1655 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted that a surpass of 1.1655 should alleviate the downside pressure in EUR/USD. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected EUR to trade sideways within a 1.1575/1.1635 range. EUR subsequently traded between 1.1586 and 1.1640. The relatively quiet price actions suggest further sideway-trading would not be surprising, likely between 1.1580 and 1.1635.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF risk reversal drops the most in a week

One-month risk reversal (RR) of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, prints -0.050 readings on October 05, per the latest data from Reuters. The figures suggest that the pair traders are turning bearish a three-day indifference, not to forget mentioning the heaviest downside bias in one week. The same...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD expected to remain consolidative near term – UOB

NZD/USD could trade between 0.6880 and 0.7010 in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We expected NZD to ‘trade sideways between 0.6920 and 0.6960’ yesterday. However, NZD rose to 0.6981 before easing off. The advance lacks momentum and NZD is unlikely to advance further. From here, NZD could edge lower to 0.6930, the next support at 0.6910 is unlikely to come under threat.”
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Below 1.1574

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels I identified were reached that day. Trades must be entered between 8am and 5pm London time today only. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Bounces off 1.1640

The EUR/USD recovery found resistance in the 1.1640 level on Monday. Afterwards, a decline began, which during the Tuesday morning hours had reached below the support of the 100 and 55-hour simple moving averages. Moreover, the pair had reached below the 1.1600 mark. If the pair continues to decline, it...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily Recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1615. Although yesterday's rally above previous 1.1607/10 res (now sup) to 1.1640 in New York signals recent downtrend has made a temporary low at Thursday's 14-month bottom at 1.1563, a daily close above 1.1664 needed to bring stronger retarcement to 1.1690/00 before retreat. A daily close below 1.1607...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Fighting for Traction

The euro rallied a bit against the US dollar on Monday but gave back some of the most extreme gains as the 1.16 level continues to act as a magnet for the market. At this point, we have seen a lot of negative downward pressure, and as a result I did not get involved in buying this market on a break to the upside. I would expect more of a “sell the rallies” type of situation going forward, at least on signs of exhaustion.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Further upside not favoured – UOB

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that USD ‘could edge lower and test 110.80 first before the risk of a rebound would increase’. USD subsequently dropped to 110.81 before settling at 110.87 (-0.16%). While there is no sign of a rebound, further USD weakness is unlikely. From here, USD is more likely to trade sideways between 110.80 and 111.25.”
CURRENCIES

