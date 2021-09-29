CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Pierce, FL

Ghost of Fort Pierce Past History Tour

By Plythe
treasuresfp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of the charm of downtown Fort Pierce is that the connection to its past is visible today. The oldest surviving structure is the P.P. Cobb building which dates back to the 1880s when the area was identified by the remains of a 2nd Seminole War U.S. military fort. The railroad tracks that run parallel and intersect the main roads of downtown reached Fort Pierce in 1894 and with them came more people causing the population in the region to expand. A majority of the historic buildings in downtown Fort Pierce date back to the 1920s, the decade that encompassed the rise and fall of the Florida land boom era. Fort Pierce’s participation in training Navy Frogmen during WWII ushered in a new era of population growth once the war ended which led to the beginning of the development in Port St. Lucie. All of these events in history have left their mark on this community. Main Street Fort Pierce works to capture the stories and significance of notable individuals and structures each year during the annual Ghosts of Fort Pierce Past Walking Tours, held the week prior to Halloween.

treasuresfp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Five takeaways: Report details Trump's election pressure campaign

A nearly 400-page report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday caps an eight-month investigation into former President Trump ’s efforts to pressure the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate his claims of election fraud. The report details how DOJ officials repeatedly resisted Trump and other administration officials’ efforts...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Tesla moving headquarters to Texas from California

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday the electric carmaker plans to move its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a massive car and battery manufacturing complex. Tesla joins Oracle, HP and Toyota...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

The short-term debt limit extension is a quick fix to a chronic problem that needs to end

Sparring Republican and Democratic senators reached a temporary truce over raising the nation’s debt ceiling just as the fight threatened to inflict severe economic pain on the U.S. economy. While the agreement staves off until December the battle over paying the American government’s bills, the saga also presents Democrats with an opportunity to end the fiscal charade for good by effectively abolishing the need for Congress and the president to routinely enact debt ceiling increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Benjamin Pierce#Seminole War
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy