Bears, Bulldogs Battle Friday

The Los Angeles Rams lost their first game of the 2021 season to their NFC West division rivals Arizona Cardinals, and Matthew Stafford knows he shares part of the blame. Stafford undoubtedly had his worst game of the season so far against the Cardinals, completing just 26 of his 41 passes for 280 yards–though most of it are non-impactful at all. He finished with two touchdowns, but it also came with an interception as the offense struggled and had a hard time getting anything going on the rushing and passing game, especially in the second half.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO