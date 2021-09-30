Bears, Bulldogs Battle Friday
Another impressive win for Little Cypress-Mauriceville last week. The Bears won convincingly 49-20 over previously undefeated Houston Kinkaid. Coach Eric Peevey recapped the victory for the Bears praising his players for starting the game from the opening kickoff and playing their game. Peevey indicated, “Getting a four-and-out on the first drive and then offensively averaging probably about ten yards a play on our first drive really kind of got things going in the right direction.”kogt.com
