Denham Springs resident Kevin Macaluso was surprised to get a quote for a new flood insurance policy that showed an increase of more than 500%. Macaluso had been buying flood insurance for his home since 2015 and usually paid $569 each year for coverage. His house sits in a flood zone with minimal to moderate risk, so he's not required to buy insurance by his mortgage lender. The flood policies — purchased separately from regular property casualty insurance — can cover up to $250,000 for homes, with an additional $100,000 for contents.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO