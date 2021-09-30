CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Until Labour understands why it lost four elections, it will remain a long way from power

By Telegraph View
Telegraph
 6 days ago

The last time a Labour leader was loudly heckled by Left-wingers at the annual conference Neil Kinnock was declaring open war on Militant Tendency in 1985, presaging its ejection from the party. Sir Keir Starmer had a go at the Left yesterday and earned jeers and boos in response, much...

The Independent

UK Brexit minister Lord Frost warns Joe Biden to stay out of Northern Ireland talks

The UK's Brexit minister has warned Joe Biden to stay out Northern Ireland Brexit talks, branding the president no more than an "interested observer". Last month Mr Biden told Boris Johnson not to renege on treaties preventing a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic – warning that the US had "spent an enormous amount of time and effort" on the peace process.
POLITICS
The Independent

What does Starmer stand to gain from proposed changes to the way Labour elects its leader?

Given that Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner were elected leader and deputy leader of the Labour Party, respectively, only last year it seems odd that Starmer should want to reopen the question of the method of electing party leaders right now. To the casual observer, facing rising inflation, shortages, tax hikes, a winter Covid spike and a potential lockdown, it must look very much as though the Labour Party has got its priorities mixed up.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Labour has lost its heart and nerve in pandering to the right

The claim by Andy Beckett that Labour’s centre-left have run out of ideas is certainly true but doesn’t get to the heart of the problem(The problem is bigger than Keir Starmer – Labour’s centrists have run out of ideas, 24 September). The truth is that the centre-left of the Labour party has lost its nerve. This loss of nerve can be dated to 9 October 2007, when the then Labour chancellor, Alistair Darling, caved into the shadow chancellor, George Osborne, over inheritance tax.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Are the new paving stones it?’: Red wall waits for levelling up it fears will never come

It is the government’s flagship agenda, an oft-repeated promise to revive and regenerate communities that have long felt left behind.In Scunthorpe, however, levelling up currently appears to mean, er, paving stones.The Lincolnshire town of 83,000 people is exactly the kind of place ministers tend to have in mind when they talk of the need for rejuvenation: decimated by deindustrialisation in the Eighties, smashed by austerity over the last decade and, most recently, hammered by Covid-19.Yet, almost two years after Boris Johnson first vowed to level up the country, the only sign of action here in Scunthorpe is £1m being lavished...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson eyes post-COVID economy as UK Conservatives meet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was ready to take “bold decisions” to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus pandemic as his Conservative Party meets Sunday for its first annual conference since 2019.The Tory conference opens Sunday in the northwestern city of Manchester as a shortage of truck drivers to delivery fuel across Britain continues to cause empty pumps and long lines at many gas stations. Concerns about wider labor shortages, higher taxes, rising energy bills and a cut in welfare payouts beginning this week are among other challenges facing Johnson.Despite the economic worries, opinion surveys suggest that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wxxinews.org

Connections: Understanding Canada's election

Canada just had an election, which might come as a shock to Americans who assume that all national elections last two years. Canada does it in about two months. It appears that Justin Trudeau will keep his job, but his rather early call for an election was a risky bet that nearly blew up.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Everyone’s itching for a fight at the Labour conference – and why not?

I walked into the conference centre in Brighton on Sunday afternoon, hoping to find some colour for this column. After about three minutes, I managed to get caught between John Spellar, the founder of centrist Labour First, and left-wing journalist Owen Jones. The latter was trying to interview the former; the former wouldn’t speak and kept walking, and I comically got stuck between the two.
POLITICS
The Independent

As ruling UK Conservatives meet, businesses clamor for help

British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak promised Monday to deliver an economy based on “good work, better skills and higher wages,” as the governing Conservative Party tried to shrug off the U.K.'s economic turmoil as the growing pains of a thriving, self-reliant post-Brexit economy.Sunak touted the U.K.’s low unemployment rate of under 5% as a sign it is putting pandemic disruptions behind it. He said now that Britain has left the European Union, it will embrace “the agility, flexibility and freedom provided by Brexit” to create a dynamic, high-tech economy.For some, Sunak’s optimism in a speech to a conference of...
ECONOMY
The New Yorker

The Labour Party Is Britain’s Lost Opposition

Britain’s Labour Party has been out of power for eleven years. The Party’s most recent Prime Minister was Gordon Brown, a complex, often frustrated figure, who coped admirably with the 2008 financial crisis but lost a general election, in 2010, to a coalition of the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats. Since then, under three successive Conservative leaders, the British population has undergone a self-defeating program of austerity, the tedium and discord of Brexit, and the unnecessary loss of thousands of lives during the government’s incompetent handling of the pandemic. Even before COVID-19, life expectancy had flatlined in the United Kingdom for the first time in a hundred years. This fall, as the brief British summer flickered and flared out, daily life has become increasingly dysfunctional. Grocery stores have been hit with supply-chain problems, caused by a combination of the pandemic and a Brexit-induced absence of immigrant truck drivers. A number of small energy suppliers have gone bust. Wholesale electricity prices have tripled in Britain in the past twelve months, and there is currently a national gas shortage, caused mostly by panic buying. On October 6th, the government plans to cut around a hundred million pounds a month from Universal Credit, a benefit payment received by some six million people. The future looks hard. Earlier this week, David Morris, a Conservative member of Parliament, told the BBC that the country’s present atmosphere recalls Britain’s “winter of discontent” in 1978, which is political shorthand for a season of chaos, strikes, and a terminal feeling of malaise. The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is a shirker. Sixty per cent of voters do not trust him.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

7 Ways to Understand the German Elections

On Sunday, Germans went to the polls to decide who will succeed retiring Angela Merkel as chancellor. With a very close result as counting continues, it could be weeks or even months before a government is formed. This is what we know so far:. Both the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD)...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells business leaders it is their responsibility to prevent Christmas food shortages

Boris Johnson has told business leaders that avoiding Christmas food shortages is their responsibility, claiming it is not the government’s job to “fix” supply problems.As the Conservative party conference opened, the prime minister admitted to having known for months that the haulage industry was in trouble – and, strikingly, admitted that may continue into the festive season.But, asked if more emergency visas will be issued to step up supplies, he turned the tables on industry, arguing it is “fundamentally up to them to work out the way ahead”.“In the end, those businesses, those industries, are the best solvers of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘This is not the time’: Tory MPs urge Boris Johnson to delay £6bn benefit cuts

Boris Johnson is facing appeals from within his own party to delay a £6bn welfare cut by six months to help get the country’s poorest families through a cost-of-living crunch expected this winter.With energy and food bills soaring, and wage pressures expected to feed through to higher inflation, charities fear that the removal of the £20-a-week “uplift” to universal credit (UC) and working tax credits will force millions into hunger and hardship over the coming months.Scheduled for Wednesday, the cut – which has been branded “cruel” by one Tory MP – threatens to overshadow the prime minister’s keynote speech...
U.K.
AFP

British PM backs Brexit strategy despite supply crunch

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday refused to return Britain to its "broken" pre-Brexit economy, even as the country confronts a supply chain crisis made worse by its EU divorce. But interviewed by the BBC at the conference, Johnson said Britons had voted for change in the 2016 Brexit referendum, and again in the 2019 election when the Conservatives were returned to power.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Telegraph

Boris can’t defy the laws of political gravity forever

The Conservative Party conference has shrunk. The auditorium here in Manchester more resembles a glorified fringe meeting because the main hall was deemed too cavernous to accommodate a smaller, Covid-affected, gathering without it looking half empty on TV, which is all that matters, of course. Boris Johnson will be afforded a larger setting when he speaks but his fellow ministers have been reduced to participating in somewhat desultory chats or set-piece addresses to a listless audience.
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister says he has ‘no idea where Boris Johnson is’, despite PM sitting metres away from him

A Tory minister was caught out live on television as he claimed not to know where Boris Johnson was – before the camera panned to show the prime minister sitting just metres away.Speaking to Good Morning Britain from the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, policing minister Kit Malthouse was asked whether the prime minister was honest all of the time, to which he responded: “In my experience, yes he is.But presenter Susanna Reid challenged his answer, asking: “Are you having to say that because he’s sitting right next to you?”Mr Malthouse claimed “No, I don’t know, I have no...
POLITICS

