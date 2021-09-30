North Korea could not have tested a hypersonic missile without help

Warships designs are increasingly taking their radar signature into account. Sharp angles that deflect radar waves and coatings that absorb radar energy have been standard features of warship designs for most new warships over the last 20 years. An extreme example is the class of the Chinese Navy’s (PLAN) Type-022 missile boat. Its lines are angled and sloped to deflect incoming radar waves, like a stealth fighter. Everything is carefully angled and even the window frames have saw-tooth edges, according to published photos of the class.

MILITARY ・ 8 DAYS AGO