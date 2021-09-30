CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

North Korea could not have tested a hypersonic missile without help

By Joseph Byrne
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf North Korea is to be believed, its new 'hypersonic missile' could allow Kim Jong-un to fire a nuclear warhead at five times the speed of sound, under the line of sight of conventional radars - reducing impact warning times to mere minutes. But how would an isolated pariah, strangled...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 2

victor
4d ago

Everybody knows who gave them the technology, Christ it's no secret. CHINA . Of course they'll deny it, we'll send stern letters of protest blah, blah, blah, blah. And that will be it. By the way we've been trying to get in touch with you about your cars extended warranty. 😆😆😆😆

Reply
2
Related
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
USNI News

This is What a Chinese Stealth Warship Looks Like on Radar

Warships designs are increasingly taking their radar signature into account. Sharp angles that deflect radar waves and coatings that absorb radar energy have been standard features of warship designs for most new warships over the last 20 years. An extreme example is the class of the Chinese Navy’s (PLAN) Type-022 missile boat. Its lines are angled and sloped to deflect incoming radar waves, like a stealth fighter. Everything is carefully angled and even the window frames have saw-tooth edges, according to published photos of the class.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
POLITICS
Fox News

White House says Biden's proposals to North Korea ignored by Kim as regime continues missile tests

President Biden’s proposals to North Korea have been ignored by dictator Kim Jong Un as his regime continues its barrage of missile tests, the White House revealed. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked for the administration's reaction to North Korea's second missile test in a week, as well as reports that the country is moving to reopen direct communication with South Korea during Friday’s daily news conference.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missiles#Ballistic Missile#Embargoes#North Korean
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

Russia’s PAK DA Stealth Bomber: Big, Powerful Paper Plane

The Russian government recently announced that construction has begun on prototypes for their forthcoming stealth bomber, being developed under the name PAK DA. That means the field of low-observable bombers is promising to be more crowded than ever by the close of the 2020s, with the United States, Russia, and China all planning to field new platforms within the next nine or so years.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
abc17news.com

Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth sent message of congratulations to North Korea

Queen Elizabeth sent a message of congratulations to the people of North Korea on their national day, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told CNN. The message was sent on behalf of the Queen by the UK’s Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) “as has been done before,” the spokesperson said. This is...
WORLD
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
thedrive

China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy