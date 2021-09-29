The Upper West Side Renaissance of the ’60s & ’70s – and the Neighborhood Today

Maybe it’s a bias, but the best part of New York City is the Upper West Side. The list of why goes on and on. The location is hard to beat, bordered by Central and Riverside Parks and boxed in by Columbus Circle to the south and Columbia University to the north. It’s a community where the arts are celebrated and Hollywood’s biggest stars come to premier their movies. It has born some of the world’s greatest literary and artistic minds including Nora Ephron and Billie Holiday.